Inertial navigation system from Exail selected for Airbus tactical UAS

May 13, 2025

MADRID, Spain. Exail and Spanish partner Grafinta will supply the UmiX-40 inertial measurement unit (IMU) for integration into the navigation system of Airbus’s SIRTAP tactical uncrewed aerial system (UAS), the company announced in a statement.

The navigation system, developed by GMV, will incorporate Exail’s UmiX-40 to improve reliability and accuracy in GNSS-denied or contested environments, the statement reads. The UmiX-40 uses fiber-optic gyroscopes and vibrating beam accelerometers to maintain performance under extreme operational conditions.

Exail says the compact and rugged design of the UmiX-40 enables its integration into space-constrained platforms like the SIRTAP, which is designed for long-endurance intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The company adds that the IMU will support precise navigation during all phases of flight, including takeoff, in-flight operations, and landing.

The SIRTAP UAS, developed by Airbus, is built for ISR missions with a range of more than 2,000 kilometers and an endurance exceeding 20 hours. The system is intended for use by the Spanish Army and Air and Space Forces.

