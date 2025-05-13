Inertial navigation system from Exail selected for Airbus tactical UAS

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Exail

MADRID, Spain. Exail and Spanish partner Grafinta will supply the UmiX-40 inertial measurement unit (IMU) for integration into the navigation system of Airbus’s SIRTAP tactical uncrewed aerial system (UAS), the company announced in a statement.

The navigation system, developed by GMV, will incorporate Exail’s UmiX-40 to improve reliability and accuracy in GNSS-denied or contested environments, the statement reads. The UmiX-40 uses fiber-optic gyroscopes and vibrating beam accelerometers to maintain performance under extreme operational conditions.

Exail says the compact and rugged design of the UmiX-40 enables its integration into space-constrained platforms like the SIRTAP, which is designed for long-endurance intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The company adds that the IMU will support precise navigation during all phases of flight, including takeoff, in-flight operations, and landing.

The SIRTAP UAS, developed by Airbus, is built for ISR missions with a range of more than 2,000 kilometers and an endurance exceeding 20 hours. The system is intended for use by the Spanish Army and Air and Space Forces.