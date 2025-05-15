Integrated avionics display to be showcased at Army aviation summit by DDC-I

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

NASHVILLE, Tennessee. DDC-I will exhibit a fully integrated avionics display system powered by its Deos real-time operating system (RTOS) at the Army Aviation Mission Solution Summit, the company announced in a statement.

The system runs on an NXP i.MX8 multi-core processor and leverages the Deos RTOS certified to DO-178C Design Assurance Level A. It includes support for graphical displays created using the Ansys SCADE development environment and CoreAVI graphics libraries, the statement reads.

The company says the demonstration consolidates inputs from multiple avionics systems onto a single display using the Vivante GC7000 GPU and CoreAVI’s VkCoreGL SC driver. According to the statement, Deos employs features such as safe scheduling, cache partitioning, and time and space partitioning to support advanced safety-critical applications across multi-core platforms.

DDC-I also highlights its SafeMC technology, which is designed to address FAA multi-core guidance (AC/AMC 20-193) by reducing interference patterns in multi-core environments through bounded multiprocessing, the company says.

Deos includes support for OSS Safety Base and Safety Extended Profiles that conforms to the Future Airborne Capability Environment, or FACE, Technical Standard. It has interfaces for ARINC-653, POSIX, and Rate Monotonic scheduling, according to the statement.