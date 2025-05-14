Uncrewed surface vessel line added to Red Cat’s drone portfolio

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico. Red Cat Holdings will enter the maritime autonomy market with a new line of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), expanding its multi-domain unmanned systems offering across air, land, and sea, the company announced in a statement.

The new USV line, developed in partnership with an unnamed manufacturer, is designed for both autonomous and manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) operations. The company says the vessels have accumulated over 10,000 hours in combat environments and have been used in multiple kinetic missions.

According to Red Cat, production of a seven-meter expeditionary USV is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2025. The platform is engineered for long-range operations, larger payloads, and high-speed performance, supporting missions such as anti-ship warfare, coastal interdiction, and deep-strike operations.

The expansion builds on Red Cat’s prior maritime efforts, including a collaboration with Ocean Power Technologies to integrate uncrewed aerial systems with maritime platforms. The company states that its maritime systems will be interoperable with existing Red Cat aerial ISR assets to support swarming and multi-domain operations.