Heavy-lift quadcopter drone to be militarized under Patria, ACC Innovation agreement

News

May 14, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Patria

HELSINKI, Finland. Patria and Swedish company ACC Innovation have agreed to jointly develop a military variant of the Thunder Wasp GT quadcopter drone for delivery to a NATO member country, the companies announced in a statement.

The drone, which has a maximum takeoff weight of approximately 800 kilograms, will be modified to meet military requirements in the first phase of the collaboration, the statement reads.

Patria will apply its experience in defense system integration to enhance the drone’s capabilities for military use, including autonomy, communications, and mission support systems. According to the company, the militarized platform is expected to support a range of mission types and operate in challenging environments, including Arctic conditions.

ACC Innovation will contribute its expertise in high-performance quadcopter design to the joint development effort. The companies say this effort supports the growing demand for heavy-lift uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) that can support defense operations with autonomous and modular capabilities.

Patria’s broader work in unmanned systems development includes full mission integration, from navigation and payload handling to post-mission data analysis, the company says.

