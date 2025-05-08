JCS Chairman Caine: Special operations forces must integrate globally in 'new and different ways'

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

JCS Chairman Gen. Dan Caine at SOF Week (MES staff photo)

TAMPA, Florida. Special operations forces, conventional military, interagency partners, and allies must focus on better integration, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine said during his remarks Thursday at SOF Week 2025.

"One of the things that leaped out at me is the key role of being an integrator. That is ultimately what the chairman does," Caine said. "We don't command anybody, but what we do is we integrate combat capability in new and unique ways."

Caine, who was sworn in as JCS chairman last month, discussed how he believes integration creates strategic advantages against adversaries like China.

"Today's algorithm of winning for us and our allies is the actions of the SOF forces, plus the actions of the rest of the joint force, plus the actions of the interagency [partners], plus the actions of our allies and partners, plus the actions of the private sector, all together to create exponential return on time and exponential return on capital," he said.

He identified three key priorities for the joint force: ensuring forces are properly armed with the right combat capability at the tactical edge, integrating globally in "new and different ways," and maintaining readiness with "a new and unprecedented sense of urgency."

Reflecting on the origins of special operations innovation, Caine highlighted examples ranging from British military teams modifying Vickers machine guns on jeeps in World War II to the more recent use of first-person-view drones for cross-domain operations.

"We have to find every ounce of combat capability, every ounce of cognitive effect that we can," he said.

Caine also acknowledge the role of industry partners in creating combat capabilities.

"I ask you to go faster, and I want you to know that we're also trying to be better buyers," he said.