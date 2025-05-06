KC-390 Millennium multi-mission capabilities highlighted by Embraer at SOF Week

Embraer photo. SOF WEEK 2025 - TAMPA, Florida. Embraer Defense & Security is showcasing the multi-mission capabilities of the KC-390 Millennium medium airlift and tanker platform for special forces operations at SOF Week 2025.

During the week, one KC-390 Millennium operated by Brazilian air force personnel will be on display at Sheltair Aviation, located at the Tampa International Airport. Visitors can sign up for transportation to and from the jet at the Embraer booth (#1701).

“The KC-390 offers an unbeatable value proposition that combines rapid mission reconfiguration capability with the latest technology as well as increased speed in the air and faster turnarounds which translates to enhanced operational efficiency and low life-cycle costs,” says Jake Williams, Vice President of Business Development North America for Embraer Defense & Security. “It is the best aircraft in its category and a perfect fit for SOF missions, as it is able to execute a wide range of missions, including air-to-air refueling and agile combat employment.”

Embraer’s KC-390 also has a modern and comprehensive suite of sensors and communication equipment that support connectivity between aircraft, operational commands, and troops on the ground. Additionally, the aircraft’s integrated electronic warfare and self-protection system drive survivability.

The KC-390 Millennium is a multi-mission jet by design that offers greater performance and has achieved a mission availability rate of 99% with low operational costs.

The aircraft has the range and speed of a turbofan enabling it to operate as a strategic asset, reducing the enroute travel time while being able to leverage quick turnaround times to deliver more. At the same time, the KC-390 has the cargo handling ability to be a tactical airlifter, handling a range of payloads and performing a variety of missions, from precision airdrop to humanitarian aid and medical evacuation. The aircraft can accomplish personnel airdrops as high s 36,000 ft. It also has the ability to land on unprepared runways, enhanced low speed handling characteristics, and the ability of rapid aircraft mission reconfiguration between airdrop, firefighting, and air-to-air refueling (fast jet and rotary wing).

The aircraft is already in operation with Brazil, Portugal, and Hungary, has been ordered by the Netherlands, Austria, and Czech Republic, and was recently selected by Sweden and Slovakia for their national defense needs. South Korea rounds out the growing list of nations that have opted for the KC-390.

The KC-390 Millennium is currently in production and has been in operation for many years at full operational capability.