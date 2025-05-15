High-speed satellite communications system to upgrade U.S. Army’s ARES aircraft

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Honeywell

PHOENIX, Arizona. L3Harris Technologies chose Honeywell’s JetWave X satellite communication system to enhance the U.S. Army’s Airborne Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare System (ARES), Honeywell announced in a statement.

The system will provide higher data transmission rates and improved connectivity resilience using a multi-network architecture that enables constant global communication, the statement reads.

ARES, a demonstrator aircraft operated by L3Harris, is based on the Bombardier Global 6000/6500 platform and is used to evaluate advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technologies. According to Honeywell, JetWave X supports multiple Ka-band satellite networks, including Inmarsat Global Xpress and ViaSat-3, and is designed to integrate with future constellations through an open-architecture framework.

The company says the system builds on its earlier JetWave SATCOM platform with enhancements in network flexibility and ease of installation for government aviation use. Honeywell and L3Harris have previously collaborated on ARES system integration efforts, the statement adds.