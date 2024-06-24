Per Vices Calamine SDR: Operating up to 40 GHz

Press Release

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 -- Per Vices Corporation, a leading provider of software defined radios (SDRs), is pleased to announce the release of Calamine, the company's latest and widest tuning range SDR. This release builds on the impressive product line already established and integrated into mission critical systems for the defense, GPS/GNSS, communications, and test and measurement markets. Calamine builds on the Per Vices existing IP to offer an impressive tuning range from near DC to 40 GHz with four (4) independent receive radio chains each offering 300 MSPS sampling bandwidth.

The latest release will offer capabilities extending other SDR systems for use by government, defense/intelligence communities and civil customers with direct applications for radar systems, signals intelligence, spectrum monitoring, and satellite communications systems. Per Vices products aims to provide hardware and software solutions to address the growing need for high channel count, wide tuning range, and high bandwidth SDRs. Calamine sets a new standard for tuning range demanded by the market.

"There has been a growing need in RF for operating at higher frequency ranges within sacrificing the ability to tune to lower frequencies as well. Our latest release of Calamine offers a perfect solution to address this need with multiple channels and high sampling bandwidths all within a compact 19” 2U form factor." said Victor Wollesen, CEO of Per Vices. "We're very excited to be offering this product to our customers as we know it is critical for many different applications."

Per Vices Corporation is a Canadian company based in Toronto, Ontario designing and producing high-performance commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS), modified-off-the-shelf (MOTS) and fully customized SDRs that can be tailored to fit the most challenging and mission critical customer applications. Per Vices has direct experience working with and supplying SDRs to supports a wide variety of applications within defense, civil, aerospace, medical, telecommunications, low latency networks, global positioning (GNSS/GPS), radar, test & measurement, spectrum monitoring, and broadcasting & wireless management industries. Offering mission critical products to leading-edge intelligence community groups, advanced research agencies and global defense prime contractors, Per Vices leads the market for commercially available software defined radios.

For more information about Per Vices' Calamine product, please contact Per Vices or visit: www.pervices.com.

All products are the trademarks, service marks, or registered trademarks of their respective owners.