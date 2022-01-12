Pixus Announces a New Air Cooled Software Define Radio With Enhanced Ruggedization

Press Release

Pixus Technologies, a provider of embedded computing and enclosure solutions, has announced a new implementation of its ruggedized enclosure utilizing NI’s Ettus Research brand Software Defined Radio (SDR).

The new air-cooled RX310 enclosure provides transport grade ruggedization levels for the SDR. It features a powerful fan for enhanced cooling. The enclosure accepts either the UBX or TwinRX daughtercard options as well as the motherboard with an user-programmable Kintex-7 FPGA.

Pixus now offers air cooled, conduction-cooled IP67, and conduction-cooled MIL grade versions of the X310 SDR. The company is also developing ruggedized enclosures for the NI B210, N310, and X410 styles.

About Pixus Technologies

Leveraging over 20 years of innovative standard products, the Pixus team is comprised of industry experts in electronics packaging. Founded in 2009 by senior management from Kaparel Corporation, a Rittal company, Pixus Technologies' embedded backplanes and systems are focused primarily on OpenVPX / SOSA, ATCA, MicroTCA, and custom designs. Pixus also has an extensive offering of VME-based and cPCI-based solutions as well as ruggedized SDRs from NI.