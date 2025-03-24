Modeling & simulation environment garners Raytheon follow-on Army contract

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy RTX ARLINGTON, Va. Raytheon reports that it won a follow-won contract from the U.S. Army Futures Command, Futures and Concepts Center under which the Army Futures Command will continue to use the Raytheon Rapid Campaign Analysis and Demonstration Environment (RCADE) modeling and simulation capability.

Under the terms of the initial contract, Raytheon developed large-scale theater scenarios to assess concepts of operations in a multidomain conflict; the follow-on contract calls for Raytheon to establish a continuous experimentation environment with RCADE to enable the U.S. Army's concept developers and Battle Labs to inform strategic force design decisions.

According to the company, the RCADE environment enables analysts from the Raytheon Advanced Technology team to work with the Army team to ensure a continuous feedback loop between modeling and simulation and emerging real-world threats. The iterative, partnered approach enables the service to leverage the method so that other U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) agencies can leverage to quickly test and refine solutions for their own unique challenges.

Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon, said of the RCADE approach: “In partnership, we’re helping to provide the operational perspective to optimize decision-making through data-driven modeling and simulation insights.”