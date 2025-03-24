Military Embedded Systems

Modeling & simulation environment garners Raytheon follow-on Army contract

News

March 24, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy RTX

ARLINGTON, Va. Raytheon reports that it won a follow-won contract from the U.S. Army Futures Command, Futures and Concepts Center under which the Army Futures Command will continue to use the Raytheon Rapid Campaign Analysis and Demonstration Environment (RCADE) modeling and simulation capability. 

Under the terms of the initial contract, Raytheon developed large-scale theater scenarios to assess concepts of operations in a multidomain conflict; the follow-on contract calls for Raytheon to establish a continuous experimentation environment with RCADE to enable the U.S. Army's concept developers and Battle Labs to inform strategic force design decisions.

According to the company, the RCADE environment enables analysts from the Raytheon Advanced Technology team to work with the Army team to ensure a continuous feedback loop between modeling and simulation and emerging real-world threats. The iterative, partnered approach enables the service to leverage the method so that other U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) agencies can leverage to quickly test and refine solutions for their own unique challenges.

Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon, said of the RCADE approach: “In partnership, we’re helping to provide the operational perspective to optimize decision-making through data-driven modeling and simulation insights.”

 

Featured Companies

Raytheon Company

870 Winter Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Website

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website

RTX

Categories
Comms - Test
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via Raytheon
News
Modeling and simulation environment for U.S. Army to be provided by Raytheon

March 25, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Stock image
News
MOSA aligned high-energy laser weapon system to be developed for U.S. Army by HII

March 25, 2025

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo: One Stop Systems
Product
One Stop Systems introduces ultra-dense 16-way GPU expansion system for AI/ML/edge computing

March 19, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Press Release
Haivision will spotlight mission-critical video solutions at SOF Week 2025

March 25, 2025

More Comms