Eurofighter Typhoon MOU signed by Turkey and UK at IDEF 2025

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems

ISTANBUL, Turkey. The governments of Turkey and the United Kingdom signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding the potential acquisition of Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft by Turkey, Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH announced in a statement.

The MOU was signed at the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul by Turkish Minister of National Defence Yaşar Güler and UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey, the statement reads.

The agreement marks an initial step toward formal negotiations on Türkiye’s potential purchase of the Eurofighter Typhoon, the company says. Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH is a multinational consortium that develops and supports the Typhoon, with participation from the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain.