3U OpenVPX GPGPU card with hybrid cooling unveiled by 7STARLAKE

News

July 25, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via 7StarLake

TAIPEI, Taiwan. 7STARLAKE introduced the SK901-AD5000, a rugged 3U OpenVPX general-purpose GPU (GPGPU) card designed for high-performance embedded computing applications in defense environments, the company announced in a statement.

The SK901-AD5000 is powered by NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace 5000 GPU and is equipped with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. The card features 9,728 CUDA cores, 304 Tensor cores, and 76 ray tracing cores, offering processing capabilities for compute-intensive applications such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare, and autonomous systems, the statement reads.

According to 7STARLAKE, the module supports VITA 48.4 and operates in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 60°C. The card integrates a hybrid conduction liquid cooling system using a microchannel cold plate design, which the company says helps manage thermal loads in compact systems. The module also includes real-time thermal monitoring and supports both passive and active cooling.

The GPGPU card is aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard and includes PCIe Gen 4 connectivity and four total DisplayPort outputs, and is intended for use in AI-powered C5ISR workloads such as radar and video processing, sensor fusion, and simulation, the company says.

