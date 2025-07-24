Military Embedded Systems

MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones to be delivered to Denmark

News

July 24, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones to be delivered to Denmark
Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. Denmark will acquire four MQ-9B SkyGuardian uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), along with three ground control stations, the company announced in a statement.

The procurement, supported by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), adds Denmark to a growing list of European countries operating the MQ-9B, which includes the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Poland, the statement reads.

According to the company, the MQ-9B is capable of long-endurance, satellite-controlled missions with features such as de-icing for Arctic operations and a Detect and Avoid System that enables flight in unsegregated airspace. The platform can be equipped with maritime surveillance payloads including a 360-degree radar and sonobuoy dispensers, GA-ASI says.

NSPA will facilitate sustainment and training for Denmark under a cooperative framework designed to promote interoperability and joint operations among European operators of the MQ-9B, the statement says.

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW
Image via Hensoldt
News
TRML-4D air defense radars to be provided to European users by HENSOLDT

February 03, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image courtesy AIM
News
Artificial intelligence platform provider AIM wins $4.9 million Air Force contract

January 22, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Spectra
News
Cybersecurity certification level 2 announced by Spectra Defense Technologies

January 20, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Image via BAE Systems
News
Amphibious combat vehicles to be provided to U.S. Marine Corps by BAE Systems

February 04, 2026

More Comms