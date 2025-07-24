MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones to be delivered to Denmark

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. Denmark will acquire four MQ-9B SkyGuardian uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), along with three ground control stations, the company announced in a statement.

The procurement, supported by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), adds Denmark to a growing list of European countries operating the MQ-9B, which includes the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Poland, the statement reads.

According to the company, the MQ-9B is capable of long-endurance, satellite-controlled missions with features such as de-icing for Arctic operations and a Detect and Avoid System that enables flight in unsegregated airspace. The platform can be equipped with maritime surveillance payloads including a 360-degree radar and sonobuoy dispensers, GA-ASI says.

NSPA will facilitate sustainment and training for Denmark under a cooperative framework designed to promote interoperability and joint operations among European operators of the MQ-9B, the statement says.