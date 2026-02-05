Military Embedded Systems

Optronics to be supplied for German-built armored vehicles and battle tanks by Hensoldt

News

February 05, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Optronics to be supplied for German-built armored vehicles and battle tanks by Hensoldt
Image via KNDS

OBERKOCHEN, Germany. Hensoldt won orders valued at more than €400 million from KNDS to provide digital optronics for the Boxer RCT 30 wheeled armored vehicle, known as Schakal, and the Leopard 2 A8 main battle tank, the company announced in a statement.

The larger contract, valued at about €290 million, covers 288 sets for Schakal, which is based on the GTK-Boxer platform with a turret derived from the Puma armored personnel carrier, the statement reads. Each set includes the PERI RTWL HD commander’s sight and display, the WAO HD gunner’s sight and display, the Multifunctional Self-Protection System (MUSS), and monitors to display video streams, the company says.

A separate Leopard 2 A8 order, valued at more than €110 million, includes 178 sets with components such as PERI RTWL HD, the FERO Z18 gunner’s auxiliary sight, Spectus II sensor head, ATTICA GL thermal imager, and the EMES OPO rangefinding and firing system, the statement reads. Hensoldt says deliveries are set to begin in 2027, with Schakal series deliveries planned for the fourth quarter of 2027.

Featured Companies

HENSOLDT

8614 Westwood Center Dr Ste 550
Vienna, VA 22182
Website
Categories
Comms - Vetronics
Avionics
Image via Boeing
News
MH-139A helicopters to be built for U.S. Air Force by Boeing

January 30, 2026

More Avionics
A.I.
Stock image
News
Mobile ad hoc network devices to be supplied for U.S. Army by Persistent Systems

February 05, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Spectra
News
Cybersecurity certification level 2 announced by Spectra Defense Technologies

January 20, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Image via KNDS
News
Optronics to be supplied for German-built armored vehicles and battle tanks by Hensoldt

February 05, 2026

More Comms