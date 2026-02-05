Optronics to be supplied for German-built armored vehicles and battle tanks by Hensoldt

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via KNDS

OBERKOCHEN, Germany. Hensoldt won orders valued at more than €400 million from KNDS to provide digital optronics for the Boxer RCT 30 wheeled armored vehicle, known as Schakal, and the Leopard 2 A8 main battle tank, the company announced in a statement.

The larger contract, valued at about €290 million, covers 288 sets for Schakal, which is based on the GTK-Boxer platform with a turret derived from the Puma armored personnel carrier, the statement reads. Each set includes the PERI RTWL HD commander’s sight and display, the WAO HD gunner’s sight and display, the Multifunctional Self-Protection System (MUSS), and monitors to display video streams, the company says.

A separate Leopard 2 A8 order, valued at more than €110 million, includes 178 sets with components such as PERI RTWL HD, the FERO Z18 gunner’s auxiliary sight, Spectus II sensor head, ATTICA GL thermal imager, and the EMES OPO rangefinding and firing system, the statement reads. Hensoldt says deliveries are set to begin in 2027, with Schakal series deliveries planned for the fourth quarter of 2027.