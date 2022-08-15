Military Embedded Systems

Army EW and cyber contract won by MAG Aerospace

August 15, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. MAG Aerospace has won a task order worth up to $258 million under the Army's Project Manager Electronic Warfare & Cyber (PM EW&C) Systems Engineering Technical Assistance (SETA) program, the company announced in a statement.

The program, which falls under the Army Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors (PEO IEW&S), is responsible for developing intelligence, electronic, and cyber warfare capabilities to provide "spectrum and cyberspace superiority to enable freedom of maneuver on the battlefield," the statement reads.

The work "includes support in a diverse range of program/business management services, technical/engineering support services, and logistics support services that span the total life-cycle of PM EW&C systems," the statement adds.

"The PM EW&C mission also supports a series of Army, Joint, and Combined experiments, demonstrations and exercises that will help define the concepts, requirements, doctrine and equipment for the continued modernization and transformation of the Army," it reads.

