CAES licenses IP for critical infrastructure with Idaho Scientific
December 01, 2022
GOTHENBURG, Sweden. Electronics maker CAES announced that it gave its first commercial U.S.-based license for its RISC-V/NOEL-V processor CPU core to Idaho Scientific (Boise, Idaho), a company that develops products that protect hardware and software systems that support critical infrastructure.
According to the announcement, Idaho Scientific will use the IP as it develops a secure processor to prevent memory corruption -- a fundamental vulnerability of most commercial processors -- a move aimed at enabling a trusted and secure processing platform that can be leveraged by a variety of vital assets.
Idaho Scientific gaining access to the source code of the RISC-V/NOEL-V processor IP will enable the company's designers to build a unique processor architecture, which will include its own value-added functionality to maximize the ways in which it fends off cyberattacks.