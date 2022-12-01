Military Embedded Systems

CAES licenses IP for critical infrastructure with Idaho Scientific

December 01, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

GOTHENBURG, Sweden. Electronics maker CAES announced that it gave its first commercial U.S.-based license for its RISC-V/NOEL-V processor CPU core to Idaho Scientific (Boise, Idaho), a company that develops products that protect hardware and software systems that support critical infrastructure.

According to the announcement, Idaho Scientific will use the IP as it develops a secure processor to prevent memory corruption -- a fundamental vulnerability of most commercial processors -- a move aimed at enabling a trusted and secure processing platform that can be leveraged by a variety of vital assets.

Idaho Scientific gaining access to the source code of the RISC-V/NOEL-V processor IP will enable the company's designers to build a unique processor architecture, which will include its own value-added functionality to maximize the ways in which it fends off cyberattacks. 

