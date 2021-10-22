Cyber agility for U.S. Air Force the aim of Kessel Run agreement

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo: Casey Horner/Unsplash JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. The U.S. Air Force (USAF) Air Combat Command announced the finalizing of an agreement with the USAF "Kessel Run" software factory, under which the software unit will support the larger command in the areas of fighters, reconnaissance and command and control aircraft.

The Kessel Run unit -- named for the notorious stretch of outer space in the movie "Star Wars" -- is a hybrid acquisition and operations unit launched with the intent to revolutionize the manner and methods used to acquire and field software solutions for the warfighter

Under the terms of the recent agreement, the USAF can seek agile development with Kessel Run on software; moreover, the agreement removes the need for the USAF to submit long lists of requirements before tech can be bought.