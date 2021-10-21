Cyber defense goal of BAE Systems, Center for Threat-Informed Defense partnership

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

UNITED KINGDOM. BAE Systems has joined the Center for Threat-Informed Defense (Center), operated by MITRE Engenuity, as a research sponsor to help the organization with its work to develop resources that protect against cyber-attacks.

According to the company, the Center was launched in 2019 in response to feedback from the cybersecurity community for a non-commercial, non-profit focal point that would sustain and accelerate the evolution of publicly available resources critical to cyber defenders.

BAE Systems’ research collaboration will aim to build on the MITRE ATT&CK framework as the foundation for a threat-informed defense approach and look to identify trends in attacker behavior that could inform the threat intelligence community.

Over the past six years, BAE Systems has produced research reports based on cases from its incident response team and threat intel investigations. Officials claim that tactics and techniques have been extracted from these using the MITRE ATT&CK framework, with tactics such as Command and Control and Defense Evasion being most common.