Digital engineering to be used by BAE Systems under cybersecurity contract

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

BAE Systems image.

ARLINGTON, Va. The U.S. Army has selected BAE Systems to serve as a prime contractor on Lot 1 of the 10-year, $2.4 billion National Cyber Range Complex Event Planning, Operations, and Support hybrid contract.

Under this indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity multiple award contract, the company claims it will compete for orders in cybersecurity integration, range support services, systems testing, and training personnel.

Upon further tasking, BAE Systems officials claim it will plan and conduct large-scale, complex, and multi-site cyber test, evaluation, and training events. For these events, the company’s model-based systems engineering methods will be aimed at enabling the Army to identify and mitigate high-priority cyber risks.

According to the company, BAE Systems will use digital engineering and model-based systems engineering to solve its customers’ complex cyber and information technology integration problems.