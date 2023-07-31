Military Embedded Systems

DISA zero-trust cyber project awards contract totaling as much as $1.86 billion

News

July 31, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy DISA

WASHINGTON. Cyberengineering contractor Booz Allen Hamilton reports that won a production agreement worth up to $1.86 billion for the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) "Thunderdome" zero-trust network architecture. 

The most recent agreement is a follow-on production other transaction authority (OTA) agreement for Thunderdome and is the next phase of the cybersecurity and network architecture project, which initially went live as a $6.8 million prototype project in January 2022. 

According to the DISA announcement, Thunderdome is intended to harden the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) networks and help warfighters defend against adversarial activity by deploying network and resource access tools along with segmentation technologies. The agency stated that DISA’s Thunderdome capabilities work closely with identity and endpoint cybersecurity capabilities and are aligned with President Biden's Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity and the DoD’s Zero Trust Strategy.

Booz Allen Hamilton reports that the period of performance for this follow-on OTA is for a one-year base period, with four one-year option periods for a total agreement life cycle of five years, to end in August 2028.

Featured Companies

Booz Allen Hamilton

8283 Greensboro Drive
McLean, VA 22102
Website

Defense Information Systems Agency

Cooper Avenue
Fort Meade, MD 20755
Website
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Cyber - Malware
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms