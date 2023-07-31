DISA zero-trust cyber project awards contract totaling as much as $1.86 billion

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy DISA WASHINGTON. Cyberengineering contractor Booz Allen Hamilton reports that won a production agreement worth up to $1.86 billion for the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) "Thunderdome" zero-trust network architecture.

The most recent agreement is a follow-on production other transaction authority (OTA) agreement for Thunderdome and is the next phase of the cybersecurity and network architecture project, which initially went live as a $6.8 million prototype project in January 2022.

According to the DISA announcement, Thunderdome is intended to harden the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) networks and help warfighters defend against adversarial activity by deploying network and resource access tools along with segmentation technologies. The agency stated that DISA’s Thunderdome capabilities work closely with identity and endpoint cybersecurity capabilities and are aligned with President Biden's Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity and the DoD’s Zero Trust Strategy.

Booz Allen Hamilton reports that the period of performance for this follow-on OTA is for a one-year base period, with four one-year option periods for a total agreement life cycle of five years, to end in August 2028.