Cybersecurity project from DoD hits targets, moves to next phase

February 22, 2023

FORT MEADE, Md. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) reported that its "Thunderdome" cybersecurity and network architecture project hit its initial criteria for success and will be moving on to add elements and roll out to more locations. 

DISA initially awarded the $6.8 million zero-trust prototype project as an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) to Booz Allen Hamilton in January 2022. At the time of the initial award, DISA deputy director Chris Barnhurst described Thunderdome as a major change in the DoD approach to cybersecurity and network architecture that shifts the usual "classic network-centric defense-in-depth security model to one centered on the protection of data and will ultimately provide the department with a more secure operating environment through the adoption of zero-trust principles.”

Information from DISA reveals that the agency plans to build on the initial Thunderdome concept and award a follow-on OTA.

