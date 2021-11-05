Mobilicom secures first cybersecurity software contract

04 November 2021 – Mobilicom has secured the first sale of its AI-based 360° cybersecurity software to the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), valued at $270,000. Mobilicom’s Immunity Cybersecurity and Encryption (ICE) cybersecurity software will be embedded within its networking smart solutions being used in IMOD’s tactical drones and robotics platforms, providing autonomous protection against multiple cyber breaches and malicious attacks.

The add-on multi-faceted and multi-layered software protects the platform, safeguards communication channels, and encrypts the data that is transmitted and collected. It is the world’s first AI-based 360° software that can detect, prevent, and respond to multiple drone or robotics cyber-attacks in real-time without requiring intervention by an operator. The IMOD is a global leader and one of the most recognized organizations in the use of cybersecurity across its military and defense operations. As part of the contract, the IMOD will conduct extensive in-field implementation of Mobilicom’s cybersecurity software under a range of conditions. All future IMOD purchases of Mobilicom’s networking and datalink smart hardware solutions will also include cybersecurity software.

Suppliers and manufacturers in the rapidly expanding autonomous systems market can benefit in multiple ways by using ICE software protection in applications within government and industrial UxV drone and robotic segments by providing end users with enhanced levels of cybersecurity and performance.

ICE cybersecurity offering complements and seamlessly integrates with Mobilicom’s wide range of end-to-end smart solutions. ICE software provides both new and existing customers the ability to protect their platforms with industry-leading integrated security on an ongoing basis. Mobilicom CEO Oren Elkayam said, “Our first cybersecurity sale contributes important technical and commercial validation, enabling Mobilicom to provide assurance that ICE software meets the needs of the globally respected drone and cybersecurity user. The IMOD is an early adopter of cutting-edge technologies, particularly in the field of cybersecurity. To have our cyber software implemented across its range of tactical drones and robotics platforms provides an important market validation as to the quality and innovation of our newest technology, and our industry leadership in this domain.

“Mobilicom’s unique software caters to the exponentially growing global demand for cybersecurity protection of drone and robotics platforms in the defense applications, which are increasingly at risk from malicious threats. The ICE cybersecurity software addresses critical safety and security challenges for operators, enabling the platforms to autonomously prevent and respond to cyber-attacks in real-time. And as an add-on software licensing module, it can be easily embedded into Mobilicom’s existing smart solutions that are already in drones and other platforms.