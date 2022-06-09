Military Embedded Systems

Cyber testing on EW, services integration on airborne platform completed

News

June 09, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SAN DIEGO. Electronic warfare (EW) cyberspace company Boldend reports that it recently successfully tested its cyber capabilities together with MAG Aerospace's engineering and operational solutions on an airborne platform. 

According to the announcement from Boldend, the two companies conducted the test to integrate cyberspace operations, EW, intelligence, and information operations onboard an airborne platform in order to replicate support operations across multiple domains, the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS), and the information environment.

The concept was designed, prototyped, integrated, and successfully executed within seven days to replicate agile combat employment of a next-generation sensor; the companies report that the test was very successful, as the sensor was able to conduct both passive and active collection. The companies intend to enhance speed, expansion, and data integration in the next design spirals between the companies.

Featured Companies

Boldend

Website

MAG Aerospace

Website
Categories
Cyber - Encryption
Radar/EW - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
The Mercury AMMP mission computer, which has INTEGRITY-178 tuMP running on 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processors.
Product
Safety-critical RTOS from Green Hills Software extended to 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor

June 08, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
Students from TU Delft and other Dutch universities engage in the “PROJECT X” design challenge. NATO image.
News
Autonomous challenge sponsored by Boeing and NATO highlights innovation in unmanned systems

June 07, 2022
More Unmanned
A.I.
News
AI technologies from SparkCognition tested during autonomous exercises for warfighters

June 02, 2022
More A.I.
Comms
Artist concept of the "Pit Boss" AI system that will enable the Blackjack constellation to operate autonomously. (SEAKR image)
News
Optical inter-satellite links demoed by SEAKR Engineering and DARPA

June 08, 2022
More Comms