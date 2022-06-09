Cyber testing on EW, services integration on airborne platform completed

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

SAN DIEGO. Electronic warfare (EW) cyberspace company Boldend reports that it recently successfully tested its cyber capabilities together with MAG Aerospace's engineering and operational solutions on an airborne platform.

According to the announcement from Boldend, the two companies conducted the test to integrate cyberspace operations, EW, intelligence, and information operations onboard an airborne platform in order to replicate support operations across multiple domains, the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS), and the information environment.

The concept was designed, prototyped, integrated, and successfully executed within seven days to replicate agile combat employment of a next-generation sensor; the companies report that the test was very successful, as the sensor was able to conduct both passive and active collection. The companies intend to enhance speed, expansion, and data integration in the next design spirals between the companies.