MORA-Ready Development Platform Aligned to SOSA® Pre-Configured for RF Development

Highlights

MORA-ready for SOSA® and CMOSS development environments

3U VPX platform pre-integrates open standards-based hardware and software

Speeds time to deployment – save hundreds of hours of RF development time

Final configuration can easily be migrated to a deployable platform

Elma’s 3U VPX MORA-Ready Development Platform (MRDP) comes pre-integrated with interoperable components and software for faster RF system development.

Standard configuration includes a range of plug-in cards (PICs) from open standards industry partners and a comprehensive set of partner software implementation tools.

By providing turn-key functionality out of the box, Elma’s new MRDP leverages Sciens’ helux Core MORA RF tools, enabling the user to instantly view, evaluate and control MORA resources to explore device capabilities and functionality as well as create, view and modify MORA Signal Resource Profiles (MSRPs). The MRDP also provides a known reference platform to support system development. The pre-integrated environment within the MRDP simplifies the process of creating RF signal processing capabilities and expedites the integration of existing applications within the MORA space.

In keeping with the principles of the MOSA mandate, Elma’s new MRDP provides a customized, fully integrated MORA-ready system that leverages a wide set of proven ecosystem products aligned to SOSA and CMOSS. System designers can configure applications more rapidly in a development environment, and then easily migrate the completed system to a deployable platform as well. This is the rapid technology acceleration our industry needs.

What is MORA?

Developed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Modular Open RF Architecture (MORA) is designed to provide modularity, openness, and scalability in an open architecture. It enables system integrators and manufacturers to reduce costs, increase innovation, and accelerate application development, while addressing the challenges of rapidly evolving and increasingly complex radio frequency (RF) systems.

