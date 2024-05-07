Micross Expands US Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Capabilities

Eletter Product

Micross was awarded up to $134.3 million by the Department of Defense (DoD) in 2023, under the IBAS Cornerstone RESHAPE program, to develop trusted, pure-play and open-access Advanced Packaging capabilities and capacity for low-volume/high-mix production of secure 2.5/3D Advanced System Integration and Packaging (ASIP) solutions. This effort expands Micross Advanced Interconnect Technology (AIT) operations in Raleigh, NC, with new Back-End-Of-Line (BEOL) production equipment supporting the addition of 300mm wafer processing capabilities and increased 200mm wafer production capacity, providing the U.S. microelectronics ecosystem with greater access and availability to advanced semiconductor production capabilities. Micross is excited to serve this integral role in supporting the expansion of US semiconductor advanced packaging capabilities, enabling and securing the comprehensive expansion of components and system integrations that all Defense Industrial Base companies can design into their next-generation applications.

Micross AIT, offers advanced packaging and 3D integration solutions that enable the creation of more compact and efficient electronic components, with reduced size, weight, and power (SWaP), providing greater optimization of higher-performance systems. With an ITAR-registered microfabrication facility accredited by the Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA) as a Microelectronics Trusted Source provider for Post CMOS Processing Services (Category 1A), Micross AIT is the recognized leader in providing microelectronics development, custom prototyping, and production services, with a comprehensive array of advanced interconnect technologies for realizing next-generation electronic systems.

Micross Advanced Packaging Capabilities, include:

Wafer Bumping

Redistribution Layers

Wafer Thinning

Temporary Bonding/De-Bonding

Wafer Finishing

Die Singulation

Pad Finish

PB & PB-Free C4 Bumping

Cu Pillar Bumping

Learn More

