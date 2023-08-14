Hardware delivered by Mercury Systems for Army LTAMDS radar

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Mercury Systems ANDOVER, Mass. Mercury Systems announced that it delivered the processing hardware for the U.S. Army’s first six Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) radars, being built by Raytheon (an RTX business).

LTAMDS -- the Army’s air and missile defense sensor that is slated to operate on the Army’s integrated air and missile defense network -- is a 360-degree, active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar that is capable to performing against a wide range of advanced lower-tier threats, including hypersonic missiles.

The company's announcement notes that Mercury has provided radar-processing systems to Raytheon for Patriot radars since 2009; then, in 2019, the Army selected Raytheon to deliver the first six LTAMDS radars, and Raytheon called on Mercury to develop an expanded suite of advanced electronic systems that included the radar processing platform, the beamforming platform, ethernet switching hardware, and high-power amplifiers for the antenna array.