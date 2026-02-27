Hypersonic weapon garners Castelion $50 million U.S. Navy contract

Military Embedded Systems

February 27, 2026

Photo courtesy Castelion

TORRANCE, Calif. Defense tech company Castelion announced that the U.S. Navy awarded it a contract worth nearly $50 million to advance its lower-cost Blackbeard hypersonic weapon from prototype to integrated, early operational capability.

The Blackbeard missile -- Castelion’s initial product -- is engineered for mass production and rapid fielding from inception, say company officials.

The system leverages vertically integrated propulsion and guidance subsystems to achieve hypersonic performance at a fraction of the cost of legacy weapons. 

Work on the Blackbeard contract will be performed in Torrance, California and is expected to be completed in November 2027.

Castelion

