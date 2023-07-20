Tactical 3D radar supplied to Royal Air Froce by Indra

MADRID, Spain. The Royal Air Force (RAF) is now using the Lanza 3D long-range transportable radar (LTR-25), an asset developed by Indra, as part of their airspace surveillance operations across the United Kingdom, according to a recent statement from the company.

Indra's Lanza 3D radar has a variety of capabilities, which includes the ability to detect and track tactical ballistic missiles and uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), as well as mitigate the effects of electronic warfare and wind farms, the statement reads.

The RAF showcased the system's capabilities at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT), one of the world's largest military aviation shows, the company says.

The Lanza 3D radar system is designed for swift deployment by air, sea, rail, or road and is designed to provide crucial early warning information to air surveillance command and control centers, allowing for timely initiation of offensive, defensive, or intelligence measures, the company says.