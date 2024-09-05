Viper Electronic Warfare Suite cleared for flight testing on U.S. Air Force F-16s

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Northrop Grumman

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois. Northrop Grumman’s AN/ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite (IVEWS) completed U.S. Air Force testing at the Joint Preflight Integration of Munitions and Electronic Sensors (J-PRIMES) facility, the company announced in a statement.

The tests, conducted in an anechoic chamber, evaluated the system’s ability to detect, identify, and counter advanced radio frequency threats, while ensuring safe operation with other F-16 systems, the statement reads.

The successful completion of these tests allows the AN/ALQ-257 IVEWS to proceed to flight testing on Air Force F-16 aircraft, the company says, adding that the system’s ultra-wideband architecture is designed to protect against modern radio frequency threats and will be integrated into the F-16 Block 50 avionics system.