Tactical vehicles from AM General to debut at AUSA 2023

October 06, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

The HUMVEE Charge Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) concept.

WASHINGTON. AM General will launch three new tactical vehicles -- the JLTV A2 and trailer with a bulk water system, the HUMVEE Charge hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) concept, and the HUMVEE Next Generation Shop Equipment Contact Maintenance truck (HUMVEE 2-CT SECM) -- at the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2023, set to be held October 9-11 in Washington, D.C.

According to the company's statement, the new Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JTLV A2) includes an upgraded power train, simplified electrical architecture which can accommodate future hybridization, improvements in noise reduction, and improved corrosion protection. Additionally, the JLTV-T Trailer features Navistar Defense's proposed solution for the US Army's Water Bison program. The HUMVEE Charge HEV concept is designed to deliver exportable power, silent drive/silent watch capabilities, and enhanced fuel efficiency for extended range driving; it has three driving modes consisting of a diesel internal combustion engine (ICE), a hybrid powertrain that adds the use of an electric motor to the ICE, and an all-electric motor to power the vehicle for different missions from disaster relief to special operations requiring silent mobility. 

Additionally, the HUMVEE 2-CT SECM truck to be demoed at AUSA is described by the company as a next-generation mobile maintenance platform that enables combat, tactical, ground support, and aviation equipment needed for maneuvering and supporting units to be easily maintained in situational environments. Key features include onboard exportable power provided by vehicle power, jumper cables, and an onboard inverter as well as COTS equipment and work tools. 

AUSA attendees may visit AM General at Booth #7241.

