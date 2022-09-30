$1.1 billion Ukraine package includes UAS radars, comms and surveillance systems

Military Embedded Systems

September 30, 2022

ARLINGTON, Virginia. The U.S. Department of Defense has announced a $1.1 billion package in additional security assistance for Ukraine that includes funding for UAS radars, comms and surveillance systems, and more.

The funding is provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which "underscores the U.S. commitment to continuing to support Ukraine over the long term," according to a Pentagon statement.

"It represents a multi-year investment in critical capabilities to build the enduring strength of Ukraine’s Armed Forces," the statement reads.

In addition to the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), tactical vehicles, and other military aid, the package includes the following items:

  • Two radars for Unmanned Aerial Systems
  • 20 multi-mission radars
  • Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems
  • Tactical secure communications systems surveillance systems, and optics

DoD spending on Ukraine has exploded since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. In May, Congress approved more than $40 billion in additional aid to Ukraine, bringing the total U.S. commitment to $54 billion. By contrast, the United States committed just $250 million in foreign assistance to Ukraine in 2021, according to ForeignAssistance.gov.

