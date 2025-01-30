Cooperative Engagement Capability development contract for U.S. Navy won by Collins Aerospace

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. RTX's Collins Aerospace won a follow-on contract worth up to $904 million over five years to continue development of the U.S. Navy's Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC), the company announced in a statement.

CEC is a network that integrates sensors across surface, land, and air platforms to enhance Integrated Fire Control, the statement reads. Under the contract, Collins Aerospace will advance the system’s capabilities by improving interoperability, expanding weapon and sensor coordination, and integrating additional data sources, the company says.

Collins Aerospace has been the sole provider of CEC since 1985 and has deployed the system on more than 174 platforms across the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and international forces, the statement adds. The new contract, following a previous five-year Design Agent contract, allows for future task orders to support engineering activities related to the system’s ongoing development.