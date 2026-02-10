Military Embedded Systems

Digital warfare and border defense systems to be developed for Israel by Elbit Systems

February 10, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Elbit Systems

TEL AVIV, Israel. Elbit Systems won multiple contracts totaling more than $100 million from the Directorate of Defense Research & Development within the Israel Ministry of Defense to develop new digitization capabilities for the Israel Defense Forces, the company announced in a statement.

The effort centers on what the company describes as a fifth-generation set of digital ground-force systems intended to support command and control across headquarters and maneuver units, the statement reads. Elbit says the program will integrate capabilities tied to command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) and digital fires, with connectivity spanning air, sea, and land domains, the statement adds.

A second project focuses on a next-generation multi-sensor border defense system called MARS, which Elbit says is intended to manage sensor and effector arrays for border protection. The company says MARS is designed to integrate a range of sensors and effectors and to use artificial intelligence for target detection and classification at scale, the statement reads.

