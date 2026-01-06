Military Embedded Systems

Directed infrared countermeasures systems to be supplied for European aircraft by Elbit Systems

News

January 06, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Directed infrared countermeasures systems to be supplied for European aircraft by Elbit Systems
Image via Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems won contracts valued at about $150 million to provide directed infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) systems for aircraft operated by additional European nations, the company announced in a statement.

Under one contract, Elbit Systems will equip an unspecified European country’s aircraft fleet with DIRCM equipment intended to defend against infrared-guided missile threats, the statement reads. Separate orders cover DIRCM installations for transport aircraft operated by European North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member countries, according to the company.

Elbit Systems says its J-MUSIC DIRCM system is designed to protect aircraft from man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS). The company adds that the system combines a laser-based countermeasure with imaging sensors to detect and disrupt incoming missile seekers.

The contracts expand Elbit Systems’ recent DIRCM work in Europe and add to existing deployments on military and commercial aircraft, the company says. Deliveries and integration timelines were not disclosed.

Featured Companies

Elbit Systems

Advanced Technology Center
Haifa, 3100401
Website
+972 77 294 0000
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Software
Avionics
Image: Bell Textron
News
Bell Textron moves to next phase of Army training modernization

January 07, 2026

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via SSDL
News
FLOPPYFlash drive to replace old decoy launcher hardware on UK Royal Navy ships

January 07, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Graphic courtesy Pete Linforth/Pixabay
News
AI security provider HiddenLayer will have a spot on Golden Dome contract

January 06, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Image courtesy CACI
News
Network-modernization contract for U.S. Space Force won by CACI International

January 05, 2026

More Cyber