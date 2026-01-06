Directed infrared countermeasures systems to be supplied for European aircraft by Elbit Systems

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems won contracts valued at about $150 million to provide directed infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) systems for aircraft operated by additional European nations, the company announced in a statement.

Under one contract, Elbit Systems will equip an unspecified European country’s aircraft fleet with DIRCM equipment intended to defend against infrared-guided missile threats, the statement reads. Separate orders cover DIRCM installations for transport aircraft operated by European North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member countries, according to the company.

Elbit Systems says its J-MUSIC DIRCM system is designed to protect aircraft from man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS). The company adds that the system combines a laser-based countermeasure with imaging sensors to detect and disrupt incoming missile seekers.

The contracts expand Elbit Systems’ recent DIRCM work in Europe and add to existing deployments on military and commercial aircraft, the company says. Deliveries and integration timelines were not disclosed.