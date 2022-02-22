e-con Systems announces a new distribution partnership with Ryoyo Electro; aims to increase presence in Japan

Press Release

e-con Systems Inc., a leading embedded camera solution company, announced today that it has entered into a new distribution partnership with Ryoyo Electro Corporation - a distributor of electronic components including semiconductors, ICT products, AI solutions, edge computing devices, cloud, and various services – in the Japan region.

Through this partnership, e-con Systems looks to extend its global footprint in the Japanese market and reach untapped segments through Ryoyo Electro’s brand presence in Japan. The company offers end-to-end camera solutions – including various camera modules and camera boards that come integrated with high-end GPU-accelerated AI processors like the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform. e-con Systems’ wide portfolio of cameras includes USB, MIPI, and GMSL cameras with features such as HDR, global shutter, low light sensitivity, NIR sensitivity, autofocus, etc.

Being an elite ecosystem partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, e-con Systems over the years has built the capability to customize its off-the-shelf camera solutions for the NVIDIA Jetson platform to meet the required customer specifications. Also, Ryoyo Electro is the leading distributor of NVIDIA products in Japan, and its engineering and sales teams will support customers’ development of NVIDIA-based products.

Customers will also benefit from e-con Systems’ in-depth cross-domain expertise – from retail and healthcare to industrial, sports broadcasting, auto farming, etc. In addition, the company’s highly-skilled consulting and engineering teams will extend their support by leveraging 18+ years of experience and expertise in embedded vision to help Ryoyo Electro’s customers build the perfect camera-based product.

Mr. Harishankkar, VP of Business Development at e-con Systems, said: “Customer expectations are changing so fast that they cannot afford to go to different vendors to build an embedded vision product. This partnership between e-con Systems and Ryoyo Electro will help solve this major pain point by creating a single gateway to meet their aggressive camera solution and SOM demands in the Japanese market.”

About e-con Systems

e-con Systems specializes in camera solutions with offerings like camera modules, USB camera modules, camera boards for various microprocessors, device driver development services on Windows/Linux/Android operating systems, camera reference design, software ISP, camera customization and camera tuning.

