EDA launches project to enhance 3D modeling for military situational awareness

February 25, 2025

BRUSSELS, Belgium. The European Defence Agency (EDA) launched a project focused on automatic 3D modeling to improve situational awareness, threat detection, and effector coordination for military operations, the agency announced in a statement.

The "3D Terrain and City Models for Situational Awareness, Decision Making, and Effector Coordination" (3D-4LAND I) project is a joint effort between Luxembourg and the Netherlands, coordinated by EDA’s CapTech Ground Systems and CapTech Simulation Technologies, the statement reads. Led by the Netherlands' RE-liON, the project involves contributions from TNO (the Netherlands), FIRIS SA (Luxembourg), the University of Luxembourg, and the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST).

The initiative leverages recent advancements in surface scanning and automated 3D model generation, enabling military vehicles equipped with integrated sensors to scan environments in real-time, the statement reads. These models can enhance operational planning by providing detailed terrain analysis before deployment, the agency says.

With a budget of €4.9 million over 36 months, 3D-4LAND I will define operational and technical requirements, establish system architecture, and develop evaluation criteria. The project will also outline a roadmap for a future physical demonstrator under a follow-up initiative, 3D-4LAND II.

