SightLine Applications delivers enhanced onboard intelligence with software and hardware advancements

Press Release

1710-OEM Video Processor image: SightLine Applications PORTLAND, Ore. SightLine Applications, a leader in onboard video processing for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and loitering munitions (LM) applications, announces the release of its powerful 3.9.2 software update alongside two major hardware upgrades: enhanced capabilities on the most powerful 4100 video processor along with the introduction of a new ultra-compact 1710 video processor.

These advancements expand capabilities, improve situational awareness, and optimize performance for SWaP-constrained platforms, providing integrators and end users with cutting-edge tools for tactical edge deployments.

New 3.9.2 Software Release: Enhancing Situational Awareness and Operational Speed

The 3.9.2 update introduces features designed to streamline operations and deliver more actionable intelligence in mission-critical scenarios:

Drone Swarm Tracking: Enhanced multi-object tracking supports up to 20 independent aerial targets per video feed, empowering users to monitor complex, dynamic environments and track multiple threats simultaneously.

Precision Acquisition: Advanced tracking features allow operators to pause a video stream, select a target to track, and seamlessly resume live playback with real-time synchronization.

Modernized Overlays for Enhanced Operator Performance: Redesigned symbology and customizable layouts improve clarity and reduce cognitive load, enabling faster visual recognition and better decision-making under pressure.

Future-Ready Platform Support: Support for NVIDIA Jetpack 6 for software-only integrations and ST0601.17-compliant metadata ensures broad platform interoperability and adaptability.

Purpose-Built Edge AI: Athena AI Integration

Athena AI delivers a major leap forward in onboard intelligence with advanced machine learning capabilities purpose-built for real-time ISR applications. Athena AI provides powerful object detection, multi-stage classification, and tracking directly at the edge, enabling autonomous platforms to operate with greater speed and accuracy without relying on cloud-based processing. A broader Athena AI rollout on select SightLine processors is expected later this summer.

4100 Board Capability Upgrade: Tri-Channel Processing

The enhanced 4100 board delivers greater processing power with support for up to four (4) input channels and (new) simultaneous processing of three (3) independent video streams, all in a power-efficient design that is optimized for tactical deployments. The 4100 continues to set the standard for ISR versatility and real-time situational awareness in mission-critical environments.

The Ultra-Compact 1710-OEM Video Processor for SWaP-Constrained ISR Platforms

Weighing just 15 grams and drawing only 3 watts of power, the 1710-OEM is SightLine’s smallest and most power-efficient video processor available. Designed for platforms where every gram and watt count and delivers robust onboard processing and extends mission endurance without compromising ISR capabilities.