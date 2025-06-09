Sarsen Technology Limited Appointed as UK Representative for Jariet Technologies’ High-Performance Data Converter Transceivers

Press Release

Sarsen Technology, a leading distributor of embedded COTS technology solutions in the UK and Ireland, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Jariet Technologies, Inc, a US-based innovator in high-performance data converter transceivers. Under this new agreement, Sarsen Technology will support Jariet’s advanced RF and mixed-signal product lines, including the groundbreaking ELECTRA family of direct RF-sampling transceivers.

Jariet Technologies is known for pushing the boundaries of data conversion with cutting-edge solutions tailored for mission-critical applications such as electronic warfare (EW), radar, satcoms, and emerging quantum computing systems. Their ELECTRA transceivers deliver industry-leading performance and flexibility, enabling engineers to design systems with increased application density and enhanced signal fidelity.

Nigel Norman, Managing Director of Sarsen Technology, commented:

“The Sarsen Technology team is excited to be working with Jariet Technologies and their ground breaking high performance data converter transceiver technology. The ELECTRA family of transceivers allows designers of EW, radar, satellite communications and quantum computing systems to use direct RF-sampling techniques to significantly improve both application density and performance.”

“Partnering with Sarsen Technology represents a strategic expansion for Jariet. Their deep expertise in high-performance embedded systems and strong presence in the UK dual use and aerospace and defense sectors makes them an ideal channel to deliver our next-generation direct RF data converters to customers who demand uncompromising performance." –Luke Miller, EVP Jariet Technologies.

This partnership further strengthens Sarsen Technology’s position as a key supplier of cutting-edge embedded solutions in the UK, while expanding Jariet’s footprint in international markets with the support of a knowledgeable and experienced local team.

For more information, please visit:

Sarsen Technology: www.sarsen.net

Jariet Technologies: www.jariettech.com