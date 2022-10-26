Military Embedded Systems

EO/IR sensors from Teledyne FLIR Defense to equip U.S. Coast Guard cutters

News

October 26, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Teledyne FLIR image

BILLERICA, Mass. Teledyne FLIR Defense has won a contract from the The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division worth $48.7 million to provide Maritime Forward Looking Infrared (MARFLIR) II sensors plus a number of variants of its SeaFLIR 280-HD surveillance systems to be implemented by the United States Coast Guard (USCG).

The systems under contract will be installed into new Coast Guard Cutters and used as sensor upgrades for existing cutters with legacy technology. According to the contract announcement, the USCG relies heavily on such surveillance systems when conducting missions including port and waterway security, drug interdiction, search and rescue, and enforcement of domestic and international fisheries laws. 

Work on the technology will be done at Teledyne FLIR’s facility in Billerica, Massachusetts, with an expected completion date of March 2027. 

Featured Companies

Teledyne

1049 Camino Dos Rios
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Website

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website

FLIR Systems, Inc.

27700 SW Parkway Ave.
Wilsonville, OR 97070
Website
+1 877.773.3547
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Image: Curtiss-Wright
News
MOSA-based NAS device from Curtiss-Wright chosen for use on UUV

October 25, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Graphic courtesy DARPA.
News
Radar-system performance in half the size: DARPA's goal with "BLiP" program

October 26, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
General Micro Systems CEO and Chief Architect Ben Sharfi
Press Release
GMS wins 3 Best of Show Awards at AUSA 2022

October 24, 2022
More A.I.
Comms
Story
Network-centric performance: a key to mission-critical effectiveness

October 25, 2022
More Comms