EO/IR sensors from Teledyne FLIR Defense to equip U.S. Coast Guard cutters

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Teledyne FLIR image BILLERICA, Mass. Teledyne FLIR Defense has won a contract from the The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division worth $48.7 million to provide Maritime Forward Looking Infrared (MARFLIR) II sensors plus a number of variants of its SeaFLIR 280-HD surveillance systems to be implemented by the United States Coast Guard (USCG).

The systems under contract will be installed into new Coast Guard Cutters and used as sensor upgrades for existing cutters with legacy technology. According to the contract announcement, the USCG relies heavily on such surveillance systems when conducting missions including port and waterway security, drug interdiction, search and rescue, and enforcement of domestic and international fisheries laws.

Work on the technology will be done at Teledyne FLIR’s facility in Billerica, Massachusetts, with an expected completion date of March 2027.