Fighter jet sensor in development with United Kingdom and Japan

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Ministry of Defense image. UNITED KINGDOM and JAPAN. The U.K. and Japan have today signed a Letter of Arrangement (LOA) to jointly conduct cooperative research on a fighter jet sensor, and officials claim that the partners will aim to acquire cutting-edge sensor technology to detect lethal threats.

The universal radio frequency sensor technology, known as JAGUAR, could enable the armed forces to better detect future threats from air, land, and sea in hopes of quickly locating targets and denying adversarial surveillance technology.

Officials claim that designing, building, and evaluating the JAGUAR system will take around five years, involving input from Leonardo U.K. and Japanese industry. Two demonstrators will be built within the project, one in each country, under a collaborative environment.

According to the announcement, this cooperative research comes after the U.K. and Japan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) in December last year, enabling both nations to pursue joint technologies. In December, the two countries also announced an intention to develop a future fighter jet engine demonstrator as part of their partnership.