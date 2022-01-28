Military Embedded Systems

Lockheed Martin to support Japan defense with Aegis and SPY-7 integration

News

January 28, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Lockheed Martin image.

BETHESDA, Md. Lockheed Martin demonstrated the integration of the AN/SPY-7(v)1 radar into the Aegis Weapon System, completing the processing required to detect, track, and discriminate ballistic missile threats to then guide interceptors to those threats.

According to the company, the SPY-7 radar is intended to bring sensing capability to sea or land-based platforms and utilize proven production technology scaled from the Long Range Discrimination Radar.

Lockheed Martin also announced that the company is modifying its production test center facility located at its Moorestown, N.J. site to prepare for the live SPY-7 radar integration and test for Japan’s Aegis System Equipped Vessel (ASEV) program.

Like other radar programs of this magnitude, this test facility will be used to validate end-item hardware and software performance prior to shipment to Japan, provide early lessons-learned to streamline equipment installation on the ASEV ship platform, and support maintenance and training efforts ahead of system deployment.  

 

