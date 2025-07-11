Military Embedded Systems

Typhoon canopy transparencies to be supplied through 2030 by GKN Aerospace

July 11, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via GKN Aerospace

LUTON, United Kingdom. GKN Aerospace signed a six-year follow-on contract with BAE Systems to continue manufacturing canopy transparencies for the Eurofighter Typhoon, the company announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, GKN Aerospace will supply transparencies from its facility in Luton, with deliveries extending through the end of 2030, the statement reads. The deal aims to ensure sustained support for the Typhoon fleet operated by several international customers.

Production continuity at the Luton site will be maintained throughout the contract period, which the company says supports long-term stability and provides assurance for existing sustainment operations.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is produced by a consortium of companies across Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, and is in service with nine air forces worldwide.

