Mobile air defense system to be delivered to Czech Republic by Saab

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Saab STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Saab received a contract from the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces of the Czech Republic to deliver its Mobile Short Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) system, the company announced in a statement.

The order, valued at SEK 1.8 billion, includes vehicle-mounted firing units using the RBS 70 NG missile system and Bolide missiles, the statement reads. Saab will integrate the system onto the MARS S-330 vehicle produced by Czech manufacturer SVOS.

The MSHORAD solution will be delivered in coordination with Czech partners and will incorporate a command-and-control system and a third-party radar that is already in use by the Czech Armed Forces, the company says.

Deliveries are scheduled to take place between 2028 and 2030. Saab’s MSHORAD configuration includes modular radar, command, and firing units that can be integrated into existing infrastructure or delivered as a complete system, the statement adds.