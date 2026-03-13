Precision Strike Missile takes flight with maritime target seeker for U.S. Army

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Lockheed Martin DALLAS, Texas. Lockheed Martin completed the first flight test of the Precision Strike Missile Increment 2, a version of the missile designed to engage moving land and maritime targets, the company announced in a statement.

During the test, the missile flew 350 kilometers after launch from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, and met its planned objectives, according to the statement. Lockheed Martin said the event included operation of the missile’s protective covers and collection of performance data for system validation.

The Increment 2 configuration adds a multi-mode seeker intended to provide guidance against moving and time-sensitive targets, the statement reads. The company says the added seeker is meant to expand the missile’s role beyond land attack to include maritime strike missions.

Lockheed Martin said the missile is designed to work with existing HIMARS and M270A2 launchers, allowing the Army to use the new configuration without changing launcher platforms, according to the statement. The company says the program is in the technology maturation phase and that its preliminary design review is underway.

Additional flight tests for Precision Strike Missile Increment 2 are scheduled for later in 2026, the statement reads.