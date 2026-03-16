Drone manufacturer Empirical Systems Aerospace acquired by AeroVironment

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via AV ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment has acquired Empirical Systems Aerospace, Inc. in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $200 million, adding engineering and manufacturing capacity in uncrewed aviation and propulsion, the company announced in a statement.

Empirical Systems Aerospace, Inc., or ESAero, produces uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and advanced aerospace technologies for military and commercial applications, according to the statement. AeroVironment said the acquisition is intended to expand its ability to move programs from aircraft design into manufacturing while also adding work in electric and hybrid propulsion, the statement reads.

ESAero operates design, prototyping, testing, and manufacturing facilities in San Luis Obispo, California, including AS9100-certified UAS production space, the company says. AeroVironment said those facilities will support aircraft design, propulsion-system development, aircraft modification, rapid prototyping, and full-scale manufacturing, according to the statement.

AeroVironment said ESAero will operate as a subsidiary within its Precision Strike and Defense Systems group under the Loitering Munition Systems business unit, the statement reads. The company added that the ESAero deal follows its May 2025 acquisition of BlueHalo, according to the statement.