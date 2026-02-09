Military Embedded Systems

MOSA aligned edge computing solutions from One Stop Systems to demo at WEST 2026

News

February 09, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy One Stop Systems

ESCONDIDO, Calif. One Stop Systems (OSS) announced that it will showcase its HSB Sensor Bridge technology -- together with its engineering partner Tauro Technologies -- at the WEST 2026 conference and exposition, which is set to take place February 10-12, 2026, in San Diego. 

HSB Sensor Bridge, according to the OSS announcement, a production-ready architecture for real-time, multisensor ingest and artificial intelligence (AI) processing at the tactical edge, intended for demanding, mission-critical defense environments where low latency, synchronization, and scalability are a must.

The OSS/Tauro showcase will demonstrate how heterogeneous sensor data -- including video, imaging, and auxiliary inputs -- can be deterministically aggregated, time-synchronized, and streamed directly into GPU memory for real-time processing. By bridging multiple sensor interfaces into a unified high-bandwidth Ethernet stream and feeding data directly into GPU memory, the OSS tool enables defense integrators to deploy advanced AI pipelines for applications such as vehicle situational awareness, autonomy, ISR, and command-and-control while maintaining alignment with open architecture and modular open systems approach (MOSA) principles.

Visitors to WEST 2026 may see the OSS/Tauro demos at booth #4414.

