MOSA in-person conference in Atlanta, Nov. 2022

Story

ATLANTA. Leveraging Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) strategies is the theme for the MOSA conference track at Aerospace Tech Week Americas being held November 8-9, 2022 at the JW Marriott Buckhead in Atlanta. Speakers such as C. Patrick Collier, co-founder of the SOSA Consortium, Jeff Howington of Collins Aerospace, and David Michelson, program manager for the Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU’s) BlueUAS program highlight the MOSA agenda.

The MOSA track, which takes place on day 2 of the event, Nov. 9., will educate attendees on how MOSA strategies and open architecture initiatives such as the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard and the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) are being deployed in military systems and how these approaches enable faster adoption of commercial technology.

The one-day track will include three sessions: Open Architectures for Military Aviation Platforms; MOSA Strategies for Sensor Applications; and Leveraging Commercial Technology for Defense Applications. For more information on the conference and to register, click here.

John McHale, Group Editorial Director for Military Embedded Systems, is hosting the conference track for Aerospace Tech Week Americas. Military Embedded Systems is also providing a MOSA pavilion and MOSA exhibitor theater.

Other organizations speaking during the MOSA track are, Georgia Tech Research Institute, Real Time Innovations, Curtiss-Wright Defense Systems, Elma Electronic, DDCI, and AdaCore.

MOSA Pavilion and MOSA Theater Opportunities

On the day prior to the MOSA Conference Track, there will be a one-day MOSA Workshop/Exhibitor Theater near the Military Embedded Systems MOSA Pavilion. To learn more about exhibiting in the MOSA Pavilion, participating in the MOSA the workshop/exhibitor theater, or other promotional opportunities, click here or contact Military Embedded Systems Director of Sales at [email protected].

About Aerospace Tech Week

This is the first U.S. edition of the event. It has been held in France and Germany for close to 20 years. As it is an inaugural event and with an international influence, we thought you'd be perfect to lead this session as the BlueUAS program and DIU as a whole is about enabling commercial solutions for military systems. To visit the overall show website, click here.