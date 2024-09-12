Norway orders additional TPY-4 radars from Lockheed Martin

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Lockheed Martin

SYRACUSE, New York. The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) will buy three additional TPY-4 ground-based multi-mission radars from Lockheed Martin, bringing the total number of units ordered to 11, the company announced in a statement.

The TPY-4 radar system, known as “NATO’s eyes in the north,” recently completed its Critical Design Review (CDR), confirming that it meets program requirements, according to the statement. The radar will be managed by the Royal Norwegian Air Force and integrated into Norway’s air surveillance and defense network.

Lockheed Martin partnered with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace for the production of the first TPY-4 unit, which includes KDA’s Platform Electronics System. The TPY-4 system is designed to enhance air surveillance capabilities, low-profile uncrewed aerial system (UAS) detection, and ballistic missile defense, the company says.