Military Embedded Systems

Norway orders additional TPY-4 radars from Lockheed Martin

News

September 12, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Norway orders additional TPY-4 radars from Lockheed Martin
Image via Lockheed Martin

SYRACUSE, New York. The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) will buy three additional TPY-4 ground-based multi-mission radars from Lockheed Martin, bringing the total number of units ordered to 11, the company announced in a statement.

The TPY-4 radar system, known as “NATO’s eyes in the north,” recently completed its Critical Design Review (CDR), confirming that it meets program requirements, according to the statement. The radar will be managed by the Royal Norwegian Air Force and integrated into Norway’s air surveillance and defense network.

Lockheed Martin partnered with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace for the production of the first TPY-4 unit, which includes KDA’s Platform Electronics System. The TPY-4 system is designed to enhance air surveillance capabilities, low-profile uncrewed aerial system (UAS) detection, and ballistic missile defense, the company says.

Featured Companies

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Avionics
ubic’s P5 pod tucks under the F-15E’s wing. Air Force photo by Daniel Asselta.
News
USAF orders encrypted instrumentation upgrade from Cubic Defense

September 09, 2024

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via Lockheed Martin
News
Norway orders additional TPY-4 radars from Lockheed Martin

September 12, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
NAVAIR photo
News
Cybersecurity and network updates coming for Navy's E-2D aircraft

September 09, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
News
SAR satellites to be integrated into Rheinmetall’s battlefield systems

September 12, 2024

More Comms