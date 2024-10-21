PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: X-ES Xpedite8270 3U VPX-REDI, SOSA Aligned Module

This week’s product, the Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) Xpedite8270 3U VPX-REDI Module, is a single-board computer (SBC) based on the 13th-gn Intel Core i7 series (formerly Raptor Lake-P) line of processors. It is targeted at computationally heavy applications requiring maximum data and information protection along with high performance and power savings such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR), radar, and other mission-critical defense systems.

SOSA Approach

The Xpedtie8270 is aligned to the Sensor Open System Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard. Specifically, the module is aligned to the SOSA Technical Standard’s AMPS profile MODA3-16.2.15-1-F2C-(E8)(P4F) (2E7-E3)(N-D1-U1-U1-M3/M4/M5-G1). Compatibility with other profiles may be possible. Contact the factory for options.

The device is also compatible with multiple VITA 65 OpenVPX slot profiles.

Speed Features

The Xpedite8270 provides fast and efficient I/O with one 40GBASE-KR4, two 10GBASE-KR, and one 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet ports. It accommodates as much as 64 GB of LPDDR5 ECC SDRAM in addition to numerous I/O ports, including USB 2.0, PCI Express, RS-232 or RS-422/485 serial, and DisplayPort video through the backplane connectors.

The module provides additional expansion capabilities by including an integrated XMC site. This XMC site includes a x4 PCI Express connection to the Intel Core i7 processor and X12d, X16s, and X8d I/O mapped directly to the VPX backplane connectors.

Security Features

The Xpedite8270 integrates SecureCOTS technology with a Microsemi PolarFire system-on-chip (SoC) FPGA for hosting custom functions to protect data from being modified or observed and provides an ideal solution when stringent security capabilities are required.

Other Features

SKUs available with native extended temperature support

Compatible with multiple VITA 65 OpenVPX slot profiles

Ruggedized Enhanced Design Implementation (REDI) per VITA 48

One x4 Gen 4 and one x2 Gen3 PCIe interfaces

Two USB 2.0 ports

Two RS-232 serial ports or one RS-422/485 serial port

256 GB of UFS NAND flash

Environmental: Conduction-cooled (Contact X-ES for air-cooled development options) Operating temperature -40 to +85°C (board rail surface) Storage temperature -55 to +105°C (maximum) Vibration 0.1 g²/Hz (maximum), 5 to 2,000 Hz Shock 40 g, 11 ms sawtooth Humidity: up to 95% non-condensing

Wind River VxWorks BSP

X-ES Enterprise Linux (XEL) BSP

Contact factory for SATA or PCIe Gen4 availability

Contact factory for availability of for availability of Microsoft Windows drivers and other operating systems

