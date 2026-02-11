Senseeker Machining Company Acquires Axis Machine

Press Release

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Senseeker Corp, a leading innovator of digital infrared image sensing technology, can now respond to customer requirements more quickly and thoroughly through the acquisition of Axis Machine (Santa Barbara, California) by Senseeker Machining Company (SMC).

Senseeker Machining Company will continue to support and grow Axis Machine’s established customer base built up over 20+ years in delivering high-quality machined parts. The acquisition will enable Senseeker to further grow mechanical component lines and to reduce the lead time on machined parts used in Senseeker’s programs and portfolio of industry standard commercial cryogenic test equipment for testing infrared focal plane arrays.

SMC will continue to operate from the existing machine shop facility, located at 81 David Love Place, just a short walk from the Senseeker Corp headquarters in Santa Barbara. The SMC facility is equipped with several 3-Axis and 4-Axis CNC Machining Centers, Lathes and Multi-Axis Milling Equipment to be able to maintain a high throughput of work. A Mitutoyo DCC-CMM, optical comparator and a full range of precision inspection tools are used for quality control. SMC also runs industry standard CAD and CNC programming software.

“Bringing high-quality machining capability to Senseeker is an important step in the evolution of the company's unique lateral business model. Senseeker’s cryogenic Sensor Test Unit product lines have grown significantly in recent years and this acquisition will help accelerate delivery times,” said Kenton Veeder, CEO of Senseeker. “Additionally, our mechanical engineering has expanded across our program portfolio and our new machining capability will help us build better mechanical systems through tight coupling between machining and engineering. We are excited to build SMC into a high-quality machining organization for existing shop customers and new sensor community customers alike.”